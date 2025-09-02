Egyptian PM Praises Qatar's Interest In Supporting Economic Partnership With His Country

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Tuesday praised the State of Qatar's interest in supporting aspects of economic partnership with his country, stressing the importance of continuing coordination and communication with the Qatari business community to introduce the promising investment opportunities in many sectors and fields, as well as the facilities and incentives provided by his country to attract more Qatari investments.

The Egyptian Cabinet said, in a statement, that Madbouly noted during his chairmanship of the weekly meeting of the Egyptian Cabinet, the recent meeting he held with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during which various files and topics of common interest were discussed, which would contribute to supporting and enhancing bilateral and fraternal relations in various fields, especially economic and commercial ones.

The Egyptian Prime Minister, in this regard, pointed to the discussions during the meeting on the commencement of activating the package of direct Qatari investments, estimated at USD 7.5 billion, noting that this comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's keenness to support aspects of economic partnership with Egypt.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani headed the Qatari side in the Sixth Session of the Joint Higher Committee between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was held on August 28 in the Egyptian city of Alamein, while the Egyptian side was headed by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the Sixth Session of the Qatari-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were discussed, particularly in the fields of economy, investment, diplomacy, social affairs, agriculture, and food security, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the regional arena, most notably the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as signing a number of memoranda of understanding between the two countries.