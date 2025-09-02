Qatar Chamber Hosts Workshop On International Partnerships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC) in cooperation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club, organised a training workshop titled“Managing International Partnerships” with the participation of 75 attendees at the Chamber's headquarters. The training focused on international partnership management skills, the challenges facing entrepreneurs, and strategies for ensuring partnership sustainability.

The workshop provided participants with the knowledge and skills to build and manage international partnerships, covering all stages from identifying suitable partners to negotiation, contract drafting, and long-term evaluation to ensure sustainability and shared success.

During the workshop, Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani, an expert in entrepreneurship and international project management and General Manager of the S CITY Platform for new ventures, highlighted the most pressing challenges entrepreneurs and startups face in forming international partnerships.

Drawing on his experience with international startups through the SCITY Platform, he shared practical solutions and strategies. Al-Qahtani noted that international partnerships are key to business growth in today's fast-changing economy and stressed the importance for entrepreneurs to sharpen negotiation skills and manage shared resources effectively to stay competitive and enter new markets.

For her part, Fatima Issa Al-Kuwari, Head of Training and Development at QC, underlined the Chamber's commitment to developing the capabilities of young people and entrepreneurs by organising

high-quality programs that strengthen their competitiveness. She noted that managing international partnerships is a key pillar of business expansion and access to new markets.

She added that through such workshops, the Chamber seeks to provide an integrated platform for training and knowledge that helps participants turn their ideas and projects into viable opportunities supported by strategic partnerships, thereby contributing to economic development and reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional business and investment hub.