Auto Class Cars Continues Special Summer Offer On Selected MG Cars

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor of MG in Qatar, successfully continues its special summer offer on selected cars of MG, giving new buyers the opportunity to leverage a package of benefits and the option to pay the monthly instalments starting next year. Running until 30 September 2025, the Summer offer is valid on MG ONE, MG HS, and MG RX9. The full range of MG cars are presented at Auto Class Showroom, the authorised Distributor of MG in Qatar, at its showrooms on Salwa Road and Lusail.

As per the offer, customers can get a new MG ONE for a monthly installment starting from QR1,550, MG HS for monthly installment of 1,666, and MG RX9 for monthly installment of 2,299, with 10% down payment and 6 months deferred payment, varies by model. The offer allows new buyers to leverage several benefits including 1-year free registration and comprehensive insurance, free window tinting, and trade-in option. The MG continues its string legacy with its longest-period warranty that lasts for 6 years or 200,000 km.

The MG RX9 premium SUV combines elegant design, advanced technology, and powerful driving performance. It represents the next level of luxurious SUV experience, dedicated for modern lifestyle suitable for both city and outdoor use. It is available in two distinct trim levels: the mid-tier COM 2.0 Turbo, and the top-tier LUX 2.0 Turbo. Designed to meet the needs of modern families, travel enthusiasts, and drivers who desire comfort and capability in a 7-seater configuration.

The new MG RX9 offers a blend of modern design, power, and versatility, ensuring the new model offers remarkable value for its class. Additionally, customers will benefit from a generous 6-year/200,000 km manufacturer's warranty, providing exceptional peace of mind. The MG RX9's robust and striking exterior design ensures it stands out on the road. At 1967mm wide, it has the widest body in its class, providing a powerful yet elegant presence on the road. The vehicle's Starburst Wing Grille, integrated with the sleek headlight design featuring 245 laser-engraved LED light units, further enhances its striking front profile. Complementing this dynamic front face are 21-inch wheels, which not only elevate the vehicle's look but also ensure stability and performance on various terrains. The MG RX9 comes in Six exterior colours inspired by nature, offering a choice to suit all drivers' preferences.

The MG HS offers exceptional value for money. With its sporty design and advanced features, the new MG HS is perfect for younger buyers seeking passion, drive and control in their everyday adventures. It is designed to stand out in the competitive mid-size SUV segment, offering a perfect balance of style, performance, and technology. Its five-star Euro NCAP safety rating highlights MG's commitment to safety, with the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) providing added convenience and protection.

Under the bonnet, the new MG HS offers two powerful and efficient engine options. Drivers can choose between a 1.5T powerplant, delivering 173 hp with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, or the 2.0T engine, producing 231 hp with a 9-speed automatic transmission. These engines, coupled with superior handling dynamics and enhanced NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) levels, make every drive smooth, responsive, and exhilarating. The sporty three-spoke squaricle steering wheel adds a touch of dynamism, ensuring an engaging driving experience that matches the SUV's bold character.

The MG ONE harnesses the latest technology with the introduction of SAIC Motor's self-developed all-new modular SIGMA architecture platform, housing a 1.5 Turbo unit delivering 181hp and max. torque of 285Nm – powering the vehicle to a top speed of 195 km/h. All models are equipped with an innovative seven-speed Continuously Variable Transmission for smoother, more efficient gear changes and optimum reliability.

The sporty mid-size SUV's aggressive look is emphasised by a new three-dimension front grill, shifting downwards, flanked by sharp-looking LED headlamps.