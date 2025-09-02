Al Gharafa Snatch Draw Against Al Sadd As QSL Cup Kicks Off

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa overcame a two-goal deficit to hold Al Sadd to a 3-3 draw as the QSL Cup kicked off yesterday with four matches on the opening day.

Yamaan Jarrar netted all three goals for Al Sadd, but Al Gharafa were rewarded for their persistence as they walked away with a point at Stadium 974.

Jamal Hamed Mayor opened the scoring for Al Gharafa with a left-footed shot following an assist from Florinel Coman in the 14th minute. Yamaan Jarrar brought Al Sadd back into the match, collecting a long ball to slot home the equaliser three minutes later.

With the teams level at half-time, Jarrar put Al Sadd ahead again, latching onto a long ball to score in the 46th minute. He completed his hat-trick, heading in a cross from Abdulla Badr in the 50th minute.

Alvaro Djalo Fernandes reduced the deficit in the 64th minute, with Al Gharafa later benefiting from an own-goal by Ahmad Samir in the 73rd minute to level the match.

Meanwhile, Al Markhiya and Muaither played out a goalless draw at Grand Hamad Stadium.

Action during the match between Al Kharaitiyat and Lusail.

Al Kharaitiyat claim big win

Earlier, Al Kharaitiyat made a strong start to their tournament, thrashing Lusail 5-1 at Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium.

Jordan Youri Gele struck an early brace, opening the scoring in the fourth minute and netting again seven minutes later, shortly after Mohamed Shaaban had levelled the score in the eighth minute.

Abdulrahman Al Jassem (41st minute), Kais Najeh (46th minute) and Rodrigo Tabata (87th minute) were also on target for the winners.

In a simultaneous kickoff at Al Khor Stadium, Al Waab and Mesaimeer shared points following a 1-1 draw. Ousseynou Gueye put Al Waab ahead in the 14th minute before Youssef Dhaflaoui equalised for Mesaimeer in the 28th minute.

Today, Al Wakrah will face Al Arabi at Al Shamal Stadium, while Al Ahli take on Al Duhail at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium in the second match of the day.

The revamped QSL Cup features 20 teams from the top-flight Qatar Stars League and the Second Division.