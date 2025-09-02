43/2025・Trifork Group: Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jørn Larsen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
| Initial notification/
Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Trifork Group AG
|b)
|LEI
|8945004BYZKXPESTBL36
|4.1
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Shares
ISIN CH1111227810
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 90.00
|10,000
|d)
| Aggregated information
-
Aggregated volume -
Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2 September 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Investor & Media contact
Frederik Svanholm
Group Investment Director
...
+41 79 357 7317
About Trifork Group
Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,187 employees across 70 business units in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in sectors such as public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.
Learn more at trifork.com .
Attachment
-
CA_43_25_PDMR
Legal Disclaimer:
