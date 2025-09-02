Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Montenegro's President Meets Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

2025-09-02 02:29:55
Bled, Slovenia: President of the Republic of Montenegro HE Jakov Milatovic met on Tuesday with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.

