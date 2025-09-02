Montenegro's President Meets Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
Bled, Slovenia: President of the Republic of Montenegro HE Jakov Milatovic met on Tuesday with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, on the sidelines of the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. In addition, they discussed a number of topics of common interest.
