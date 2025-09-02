Missed The Back-To-School Deals? LG Delivers More Ways To Save

With the start of the new academic year, LG Electronics (LG) is making it easier for students and families to prepare, with a wide range of incredible deals – until stocks last – on essential electronics for project prep, and home appliances to keep uniforms prim and proper



Boasting LG's cutting-edge tech products, designed to enhance learning, and its smart solutions built to shape comfortable homes, the back-to-school promotions are poised



In offering significant savings across its diverse portfolio, customers can find discounts on a number of televisions, including the LG QNED, LG OLED, and LG NanoCell TVs, perfect for unwinding after a long day at the books, or a little educational research. Select LG Monitors also see discounts as much as 33%, offering Flicker Safe and Reader Mode keeping young eyes sharp.



Beyond personal electronics, LG is extending its offers to a variety of home appliances, ensuring a well-equipped and efficient household, with shoppers set to discover unbeatable deals on washing machines, including the LG Vivace Washing Machine and LG Washer Dryer, and refrigerators – like the Side-by-Side, and Top Freezer Refrigerators – making it even easier to launch learning thanks to perfectly packed kitchen-crafted brain-food lunches



And to maintain a clean and healthy home, and an ultimately comfortably study environment, air purifiers and dehumidifiers, are also included in the promotions, available at special prices, promising daily chores that will be kinder on the pocket, as well as



These limited-time offers are available at participating outlets across the UAE, while stocks last



Ensure a smoother academic year by popping into any of LG's participating retailers, or explore the wide range of exceptional back-to-school deals by visiting:

About LG Electronics, Inc.

