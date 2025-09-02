President Assures Transparent Probe Over Chemmani Mass Grave

Speaking in Jaffna, the President said that the discovery of mass graves in Chemmani has caused great concern.

“We are conducting a fully transparent investigation into these. Our goal is to ensure that such mass graves will never be created again in this country,” he said.

He said that as a Government, they strongly believe there will never be another war in Sri Lanka.

“Some try to spread fear that war will return. But our work is to ensure it does not. We must return people's lands to them, reopen closed roads and eliminate suspicion between communities. I am confident that all of us will work to prevent another war and with that mind-set, we must move our country forward,” he said.

The President also said that Sri Lanka must build a new society, leaving behind failed political movements, religious divisions and casteism that belong to the past.

“Today, what matters is not ethnicity, religion or caste, but humanity. We must place humanity above all divisions and build a country where humanity is the highest value. That is the future of both our country and the world,” he added.

The President further noted that that certain defeated political forces are attempting to use nationalism as a tool to regain power and this can be seen both in the North and the South.

But, he said such nationalist politics serve politicians, not the people and therefore nationalist politics must be rejected and ensure it never rises again.

