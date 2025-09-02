OKB Token Rockets Above $200 On Supply Shock And Ecosystem Overhaul

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

OKB, the native token of the OKX exchange, surged past the $200 threshold in the wake of a sweeping tokenomics overhaul and landmark ecosystem upgrades. These strategic shifts have reshaped the token's role within the OKX ecosystem, igniting both market interest and institutional focus.

A decisive blow to token supply was delivered on 13 August 2025, when OKX executed a one‐off burn of approximately 65 million OKB-equivalent to around $7.3 billion-effectively halving circulating supply and capping total supply at 21 million tokens. The smart‐contract upgrade also eliminated future minting or discretionary burns, solidifying this deflationary model.

That scarcity shock triggered an explosive price rally. OKB vaulted from roughly $45 to a range between $135 and $200, with reported gains of 160–170% in the immediate aftermath. Trading volumes followed suit, rising sharply-in some accounts by as much as 383%, with daily turnover exceeding $1 billion.

Parallel to the token burn, OKX launched its upgraded X Layer blockchain, powered by Polygon's CDK and zkEVM technology. This infrastructure now delivers throughput of 5,000 transactions per second, near‐zero gas fees and enhanced Ethereum compatibility, positioning OKB as the exclusive gas token across OKX Wallet, Exchange and Pay services. By migrating more than 90% of OKB tokens to X Layer and phasing out Ethereum Layer‐1 and OKTChain, OKX has consolidated liquidity and simplified its token architecture.

OKX also introduced a $100 million X Layer Ecosystem Fund to support developers and drive adoption in areas such as DeFi, payments and real‐world assets, while exploring entry into regulated markets in Europe and pursuing an IPO in the U. S..

Analysts caution that the token's meteoric rise has pushed key technical indicators into overbought territory. Yet, many argue that OKB's redefined scarcity model and expanded utility offer a structural foundation for sustained value, rather than a fleeting speculative euphoria.

Amid lingering regulatory uncertainties, particularly across Asian markets, investor sentiment remains firm. Continued strength may hinge on user migration to X Layer and the successful rollout of incentive initiatives and application-building support.

