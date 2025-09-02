Openai Eyes One-Gigawatt AI Hub In India

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A colossal leap in infrastructure development is underway as OpenAI pursues the establishment of a data centre in India with a striking capacity of at least one gigawatt. The project, integral to its Stargate initiative, ushers in a new era of AI infrastructure expansion across Asia.

OpenAI is actively exploring partnerships with Indian firms to bring this gigawatt-scale facility to life, though the precise location and timeline remain unspecified. The effort aligns with its Stargate programme-an expansive, multibillion-dollar venture in collaboration with SoftBank, Oracle and MGX to develop next-generation AI infrastructure.

The planned facility stands among the largest of its kind in the region and may be formally introduced by OpenAI's chief executive, Sam Altman, during his anticipated visit to India in September. OpenAI has already gained legal footing by registering as an entity in India and is gearing up to open its first office in New Delhi later in the year, reflecting the nation's importance as the company's second-largest market by user base.

Financial implications of such mega‐scale AI infrastructure are enormous. According to Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, constructing a singular gigawatt-class facility could cost around $50 billion-$35 billion directed towards Nvidia's hardware and $15 billion for supplementary systems. OpenAI's ambitions also include similar“AI super‐factories” in Abu Dhabi and across the United States, all under the banner of Stargate.

This enormous investment is forecast to have ripple effects across the global AI ecosystem. With Stargate estimated at up to $500 billion, it underscores OpenAI's strategic ambition to lead in AI infrastructure and the mounting demand for AI-optimised processing capabilities. Nvidia, for example, projects AI infrastructure spending could soar to the $3‐4 trillion mark annually by 2030, bolstered by commitments like those under Stargate.

Locally, establishing such a facility in India can offer tangible advantages. A dedicated data centre promises to reduce latency for Indian users while satisfying regulatory demands for local data storage, a critical consideration for enterprise clients and government services. The endeavour complements OpenAI's earlier move to enable local data residency for services such as ChatGPT Enterprise and its API offerings, aligning with India's regulatory framework.

India's data centre ecosystem is expanding rapidly. From an installed capacity of approximately 950 megawatts in 2024, projections currently estimate that figure to nearly double-approaching 2 gigawatts by 2026. However, even with such growth, the nation still accounts for just a fraction of global data centre capacity despite generating a significant portion of worldwide data streams. The arrival of a gigawatt-scale project like OpenAI's would mark a profound increase in both capacity and technological capability.

Environmental sustainability and energy demands also emerge as critical considerations. Hyperscale data infrastructure requires vast power and cooling resources, raising pressing questions about energy sourcing, water usage, and ecological impact-matters India is progressively addressing through green data centre policies and incentives.

OpenAI's move echoes broader trends among global tech giants expanding their Indian footprints. For instance, Reliance Industries is planning a three‐gigawatt data centre in Jamnagar; Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are investing heavily in cloud infrastructure; and India's government continues to support initiatives through Digital India and localisation mandates.

