Dragon-Elephant Resolve Sparks Border Diplomacy

A succinct pledge to resolve their border differences and reinvigorate cooperation was exchanged between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a summit in Tianjin. The meeting, marking Modi's first visit to China since the border clashes of 2020, signals a strategic effort to steady bilateral ties ahead of the meeting of regional leaders.

At the outset, Modi acknowledged that disengagement along the Line of Actual Control has created a peaceful environment, underlining that tranquility along the border is essential for bilateral development. He emphasised that relations have moved in“a meaningful direction” and stressed that both countries should pursue strategic autonomy without being viewed through the lens of a third country. Xi mirrored that sentiment, contending that border issues should not define China‐India relations. He urged a focus on economic growth and expressed a hope that their meeting would“further elevate” bilateral relations to a stable trajectory.

This diplomatic retreat from escalating tensions emerges amid broader geopolitical recalibrations. The summit, bringing together more than 20 non‐Western leaders, offered a stage for Xi to advocate a new global order more favourable to the Global South, challenging Western dominance. He proposed the creation of a SCO development bank, new financial mechanisms to reduce dependence on the US dollar, AI cooperation, and a lunar research partnership.

For his part, Putin welcomed the revival of“genuine multilateralism” through the SCO framework and lauded efforts toward building alternative Eurasian security structures. The visual solidarity among the three -occasionally dubbed the“anti‐Western bloc”- underscores their shared interest in countering US influence and economic pressure, including US‐imposed tariffs on India.

India's engagement at Tianjin reflects a broader wave of diplomatic stepping stones: direct flights have resumed, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has been revived, and Indian pilgrims are again welcome in Tibet. These developments follow mutual agreements on border patrolling mechanisms and a gradual easing of visa and tourism restrictions.

While the tone between Xi and Modi was markedly conciliatory, analysts caution that underlying issues persist. The legacy of the 2020 deadly Galwan clash remains a psychological and strategic fault line. Mistrust endures, and there is no immediate indication of a comprehensive border settlement or legally binding roadmap toward de‐escalation.

The SCO's Tianjin gathering is the largest of its kind in the organisation's history, with Xi presiding and an array of Eurasian leaders in attendance. The event signifies a collective push toward regional cooperation and institutional alternatives to Western‐led institutions.

