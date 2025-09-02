Light-Stimulating Gut Capsule Opens New Frontiers

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A team led by Khalil Ramadi at NYU Tandon and NYU Abu Dhabi has unveiled a swallowable, wireless capsule designed to emit light inside the gut, allowing nerve cells to be activated without surgery-a development poised to transform gastrointestinal research and therapy.

The capsule, known as ICOPS, represents a remarkable leap in non‐invasive bioengineering. It employs optogenetic technology, by which specific neurons are genetically modified to respond to light. Once the target cells become light‐sensitive, patients can ingest an LED‐equipped capsule that, when powered externally, delivers precise stimulation to regions of the gut. This allows researchers to observe and influence neuronal circuits involved in digestion with a level of control previously limited to invasive approaches.

ICOPS stands out for its battery‐free design. It receives power wirelessly via magnetic induction from an external transmitter, enabling a compact, rodent‐scale form factor suitable for testing in freely moving animals. Crafted entirely via in‐house 3D printing-micro‐LEDs and custom coils included-this capsule avoids more expensive and restrictive cleanroom fabrication techniques.

Early animal trials suggest ICOPS can target neural circuits governing critical physiological functions, offering potential new avenues for treating gut motility disorders such as gastroparesis, where the stomach fails to empty properly. Simultaneously, the ability to stimulate region‐specific neural activity may trigger metabolic and hormonal responses, hinting at applications in metabolic disease and eating disorder therapies.

ICOPS is part of a broader research portfolio pioneered by Ramadi. Earlier innovations include FLASH, an electroceutical capsule that delivers electrical stimulation to modulate hunger‐related hormones, and IMAG, which uses magnetic fields to track pill location through the gut.

Adoption of ICOPS could revolutionise how scientists study the gut's 'second brain'-a vast, complex neural network fundamental to bodily control but historically difficult to study in its natural state owing to the invasive nature of previous optogenetic techniques.

Materials innovation plays a central role in this advancement. By eliminating the battery and using magnetic induction, the capsule remains small and unobtrusive. Its 3D‐printed construction offers scalability, making further adaptation for varied experimental models feasible.

Looking ahead, the implications for human healthcare are significant. The precision offered by ICOPS could enable therapies targeting select neural circuits within the gut, offering fine‐tuned interventions far more sophisticated than current broad‐spectrum prokinetic or antikinetic drugs. Furthermore, the platform may evolve to provide electrical stimulation or even deliver drugs directly to targeted gut regions.

That said, the path to clinical use remains lengthy. At present, ICOPS has demonstrated efficacy in rodent models. Transition to human clinical trials may take a decade or more, as researchers must navigate regulatory approval, safety testing, and scalability concerns.

Still, the research has drawn attention across scientific and media outlets, from Gulf News dubbing it a“Light Pill” capable of unlocking gut‐brain secrets to technical summaries highlighting how light‐activated capsules are revolutionising understanding of gut‐brain interactions.

Behind the innovation is a multi‐disciplinary team including Mohammed Elsherif, Rawan Badr El‐Din, Zhansaya Makhambetova, Heba Naser, Rahul Singh, Keonghwan Oh, Revathi Sukesan, Maylis Boitet, and Sohmyung Ha, working together across divisions at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Tandon. The project has benefited from funding awarded by NYU Abu Dhabi and Tamkeen through the CENTMED research centre.

