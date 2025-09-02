Fossil Uncovered In Southern Switzerland Of Prehistoric Aquatic Reptile
-
Deutsch
de
Ausgrabung im Tessin ermöglicht neue Erkenntnisse zu Wasserreptil
Original
Read more: Ausgrabung im Tessin ermöglicht neue Erkenntnisse zu Wasserrepti
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The body profile of the approximately 60-centimetre-long animal indicates a highly developed musculature in the front legs and the front part of the ribcage, the researchers explain in a paper published in the Swiss Journal of Palaeontology. This led them to conclude that the Lariosaurus had a swimming style comparable to that of today's sea lion.
Furthermore, the shape of the scales is recognisable in some areas of the fossil, which in turn resemble those of today's crocodiles. The Ticino authorities shared these observations in a statement on Tuesday.
+ Bones of contention: should dinosaur skeletons be auctioned?
The fossil was discovered during an excavation carried out by the Cantonal Museum of Natural History in 2023 along the Gaggiolo stream near Meride. The site is located in the UNESCO heritage site of Monte San Giorgio, which is known for its marine fossils. According to the authorities, this is the first discovery of a Lariosaurus in Switzerland, a reptile that lived in the Middle Triassic around 240 million years ago.
In addition to researchers from the museum, a professor of palaeontology from the University of Insubria in Varese and a doctoral student from the University of Turin were also involved in the study, the authorities added. They said the Cantonal Museum of Natural History plays an important role in the exploration of Monte San Giorgio.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .Related Stories Popular Stories More Swiss diplomacy Switzerland signs controversial reconstruction aid package for Ukraine Read more: Switzerland signs controversial reconstruction aid package for Ukrain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment