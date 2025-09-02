Ainewsbreaks Blusky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI) Acquires 36-Acre Colorado Site For 15 MW AI Data Center Deployment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) BluSky AI (OTCID: BSAI) , a Neocloud company providing GPU-as-a-Service through its modular SkyMod data centers, announced the execution of a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Snowy River Ranches LLC for a 36.06-acre parcel in Huerfano County, Colo. The Walsenburg property, located at Hwy 69/Indian Pool Ranch, is positioned to support up to 15 megawatts of scalable compute capacity and offers direct access to regional energy infrastructure and transmission corridors. CEO Trent D'Ambrosio said the acquisition strengthens BluSky's national expansion strategy, aligning compute growth with local economic development and environmental stewardship. The site will be developed under state and county permitting frameworks and adds to the company's portfolio of energy-rich locations across the Mountain West and Southwest.

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. delivers modular, rapidly deployable data center infrastructure purpose-built for artificial intelligence. These next generation scalable AI Factories provide speed-to-market, and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

