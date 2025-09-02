Self Storage Facility Sold In Growing Sanford, NC Market
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Sanford, NC – Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Lemon Springs Self Storage, a stabilized and well-maintained self-storage facility located in the fast-growing Sanford, North Carolina market. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III, a leading self-storage specialist with Midcoast Properties, who represented the seller.
Located at 1325 Greenwood Rd and 151 McCormick Rd, the facility features 92 standard drive-up units, totaling 10,950 +/- rentable square feet. Key features include gated keypad access, perimeter fencing, and 24-hour security surveillance, making it a secure and convenient option for residents and businesses in the area.
Nestled in the heart of Sanford, North Carolina-a city that blends small-town charm with strategic access to major urban centers-this property benefits from its proximity to regional hubs. Sanford is just 42 miles southwest of Raleigh, 57 miles southeast of Greensboro, and 36 miles northwest of Fayetteville, positioning it ideally
