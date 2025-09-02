Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Self Storage Facility Sold In Growing Sanford, NC Market

Self Storage Facility Sold In Growing Sanford, NC Market


2025-09-02 02:04:09
(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Sanford, NC – Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of Lemon Springs Self Storage, a stabilized and well-maintained self-storage facility located in the fast-growing Sanford, North Carolina market. The transaction was brokered by Hal H. Tanner III, a leading self-storage specialist with Midcoast Properties, who represented the seller.

Located at 1325 Greenwood Rd and 151 McCormick Rd, the facility features 92 standard drive-up units, totaling 10,950 +/- rentable square feet. Key features include gated keypad access, perimeter fencing, and 24-hour security surveillance, making it a secure and convenient option for residents and businesses in the area.

Nestled in the heart of Sanford, North Carolina-a city that blends small-town charm with strategic access to major urban centers-this property benefits from its proximity to regional hubs. Sanford is just 42 miles southwest of Raleigh, 57 miles southeast of Greensboro, and 36 miles northwest of Fayetteville, positioning it ideally

MENAFN02092025003734003177ID1110007313

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search