Minister Of State For International Cooperation Holds Phone Call With Sudan's TSC Advisor
Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad on Tuesday held a phone conversation with Advisor to the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) for Organizational and Humanitarian Affairs and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Humanitarian Emergencies in the Republic of Sudan HE Al Sadig Ismail Mahmoud.
The discussion focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, with particular emphasis on humanitarian efforts.
HE Al Misnad conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the recent landslide in the Jebel Marra area of Darfur, western Sudan, praying for mercy on the victims and a swift recovery for the injured.
Her Excellency also confirmed Qatar's readiness to provide full support to the brotherly Sudanese people to cope with the effects of this disaster, embodying Qatar's deep-rooted values of humanitarian solidarity and assistance to those affected by natural disasters.
Meanwhile, Mahmoud expressed his country's gratitude to the State of Qatar for its ongoing support to the Sudanese people in various fields.
