HMA° Intelligent Marketing Launches Major Boomerang Upgrade To Cut Cart Abandonment And Lift Direct Bookings

New exit-intent capture, time-sensitive offers, and automated follow-ups help hotels convert would-be abandoners, delivering outsized ROI.

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HMA Intelligent Marketing today announced a strategic upgrade to Boomerang , its booking abandonment recovery platform, adding an on-site, brand-aligned prompt that captures guest emails and presents time-sensitive offers at the precise moment a user signals intent to exit the booking engine. The enhancement is designed to reduce cart and website abandonment, engage travelers earlier in their journey, and accelerate direct revenue growth.“Boomerang has always been about reclaiming lost revenue,” said Bryn Tyler, Vice President of Operations at HMA.“This upgrade lets our clients start that recovery before a guest leaves - by capturing interest, contact information, and intent in real time.”In a recent pilot with an independent luxury hotel, the upgraded Boomerang delivered a 5,702% return on investment in the first month and recovered more than 15% of abandoned bookings. The program also increased average booking value through targeted, incentive-based follow-ups and raised email capture rates that enable ongoing remarketing and nurture.The release introduces exit-intent capture through a brand-aligned interstitial before users leave the booking engine, time-sensitive offer presentation that persuades without interrupting the shopping experience, an automated email journey to re-engage and convert captured leads, and comprehensive reporting that tracks abandoned and recovered carts, conversion rate, average order value, and engagement. Every touchpoint can be customized to the hotel's visual identity and tone, making Boomerang a lightweight, affordable, and proactive conversion tool that captures contact information and revenue before it leaves the site.To see Boomerang in action, visit or contact ... for a demo.About HMA Intelligent MarketingHMA Intelligent Marketing is a hospitality marketing agency purpose-built for hotel management companies, independent properties, and boutique brands. With decades of industry experience, HMA delivers intelligent, data-driven solutions spanning CRM and guest journey automation, data cleansing, VIP programs, and direct booking campaigns. Powered by proprietary tools including Intelligencia , Boomerang, and Valet VIP, HMA helps hospitality brands simplify complexity, deepen guest connections, and drive measurable growth. Learn more atMedia ContactHMA Intelligent Marketing - Media Relations...| +1-831-655-0109

