THEON INTERNATIONAL Publishes Its H1 2025 Report
|(Amounts in €)
|H1 2025
|H1 2024
|Change
|Order intake
|167.9 m
|77.0 m
|+118.1%
|Revenue
|183.7 m
|152.4 m
|+20.6%
|Adjusted EBIT1
|47.4 m (45.9 m)
|38.1 m (36.9 m)
|+24.4%
|Adjusted EBIT margin1
|25.8% (25.0%)
|25.0% (24.2%)
|+0.8 p.p.
|Earnings per share
|0.48
|0.41
|+17.1%
|Capex
|6.7 m
|5.1 m
|+31.4%
|(Amounts in €)
|Jun 2025
|Mar 2025
|Change
|Soft backlog
|622.2 m
|668.6 m
|-6.9%
|Net working capital
|165.4 m
|160.0 m
|+3.4%
|Net cash2
|38.1 m
|61.2 m
|-37.7%
1 Reflects a change in accounting policy to include the Group's share of profits from core equity-accounted investees within operating profit. Numbers in brackets are before the accounting policy change.
2 Excluding the share buyback liability of in H1/Q1 2025.
All numbers remain unchanged from those published at the time of the H1 2025 Trading Update on 28 July 2025
The H1 2025 Report of THEON is now available for download on the company's website .
For inquiries, please contact:
| Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ...
Tel: +30 210 6772290
| Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: ...
Tel: +30 210 6728610
About THEON GROUP
THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 220,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ΤΗΕΟΝ ΙΝΤΕRNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AMS: THEON) since February 2024.
