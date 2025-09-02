Rita Mcgrath's Acclaimed Thought Sparks Series Now Available In Spanish And Portuguese

Rita McGrath, one of the world's leading voices in business strategy and innovation, is expanding the global reach of her acclaimed Thought Sparks series by making it available in Spanish and Portuguese.

- Rita McGrath, a Columbia Business School professor and best-selling authorNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rita McGrath, one of the world's leading voices in business strategy and innovation, is expanding the global reach of her acclaimed Thought Sparks series by making it available in Spanish and Portuguese. Through her signature Thought Sparks platform, McGrath shares bold ideas, fresh takes, and breakthrough strategies on today's most pressing business topics. The series is a critical resource for leaders trying to strategically plan with less fear and more clarity and confidence in an increasingly uncertain and hyper-disruptive world.“Innovation and growth are universal goals and challenges,” McGrath explains.“Making Thought Sparks accessible in Spanish and Portuguese helps us connect with more leaders who are navigating change, spotting inflection points, and reshaping the future of their industries. In an increasingly connected global world, sharing ideas across languages and borders isn't just valuable - it's essential to driving meaningful, inclusive progress.”The Thought Sparks series in English includes:- Regular newsletters and articles by McGrath on LinkedIn, Substack, Medium and RitaMcGrath- The Thought Sparks Podcast, featuring candid conversations with innovators and executives, released every other Tuesday at 11 AM ET on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.The Spanish-language version of Thought Sparks will now be available through a collaboration with digital magazine, Gestión, a quarterly digital business magazine based in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, focusing on the most relevant topics in modern business. The Portuguese-language edition of Thought Sparks is the result of a partnership with MIT Technology Review Brazil and MIT Technology Review Portugal, part of the globally renowned MIT brand. Known for spotlighting innovation and shaping informed leadership in emerging economies, these platforms have chosen McGrath's work for its relevance to business transformation and tech-driven growth.About Rita McGrathRita McGrath, a Columbia Business School professor, best-selling author, and top-ranked strategy thinker by Thinkers50, created Thought Sparks as a way to distill her cutting-edge ideas and conversations with global business leaders into accessible insights. Her content is known for its practical wisdom, energy, and storytelling power - and now it is crossing language barriers to reach new communities of business thinkers.A globally recognized expert on strategy, innovation, and strategic inflection points, which are critical shifts in business that can create massive opportunity or risk, McGrath is the author of five business books, including the best-selling The End of Competitive Advantage and Seeing Around Corners. She is the founder of The Rita McGrath Group and Valize, and a trusted advisor to many of the world's top companies including Microsoft, Pfizer, Nestlé, 3M, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson and more.A dynamic speaker and educator, McGrath teaches at Columbia Business School, where she directs the Executive Education program Leading Strategic Growth and Change. She is a frequent author of research articles and was honored with the C.K. Prahalad Award for scholarly impact on practice.For more information, to subscribe to Thought Sparks, or to book an interview with Rita McGrath, please visit .

