Appointment of Abel Martins-Alexandre as Chief Financial Officer of the Eramet Group, member of the Executive Committee

Eramet announces the appointment of Abel Martins-Alexandre as Chief Financial Officer of the Group, effective September 15, 2025. He will also have responsibility for the Eramet's Information Systems and Procurement functions. Abel succeeds Nicolas Carré, who has announced his decision to step down from his role, to pursue a new professional opportunity outside the Group.

With an extensive international career across corporate and banking with a proven track record in delivering on strategic initiatives, corporate finance and capital markets, strategic risk management and enhancing financial performance , Abel Martins-Alexandre joins Eramet with over 25 years of experience in finance and in the natural resources sector.

Abel was most recently Managing Director & Head of Infrastructure, Energy and Industrials at Lloyds Corporate & Institutional Bank . Before Lloyds, he had a 15-year career at Rio Tinto in a range of strategy, commercial, business development and finance roles until becoming the Group Treasurer , with notably global responsibility for treasury operations, corporate finance and capital planning, as well as structured and project financing, pensions and insurance. He also led a number of projects related to cost efficiency, working capital improvement, streamlining of finance processes, and M&A and project finance transactions.

Having lived in Latin America, Southern Africa, South-East Asia and Europe, and worked globally, Abel is a dual French and Portuguese citizen, graduated from London Business School, Université Paris Dauphine and Toulouse Business School.

Paulo Castellari, Group CEO:

On behalf of Eramet, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Nicolas for his unwavering commitment and significant contribution during the Group's major transformation phase. We wish him every success in his future endeavors.

We are delighted to welcome Abel Martins-Alexandre as our new Chief Financial Officer and member of Eramet's Executive Committee. In today's challenging global environment, his international expertise, particularly in all aspects of corporate finance, capital markets and business excellence, will be a real asset in driving our ambitions for operational efficiency and financial performance.





