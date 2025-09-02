Powering People And Devices: TESSAN Debuts Voyager 205 And $500,000“100 Travellers” Initiative At IFA 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Summary: TESSAN will launch the Voyager 205 travel adapter and a $500,000“100 Travellers” campaign at IFA 2025 in Berlin this September. The goal is to make charging easier for travellers and support people on global journeys.







Two people on their laptops using the TESSAN Voyager 205

BERLIN, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN will debut the Voyager 205, the first adapter to combine 205W power with universal compatibility, at IFA 2025 in Berlin this September. The company will also launch the“100 TESSAN Travellers” campaign, a $500,000 fund supporting 100 people on global journeys.

Many adapters cannot power laptops, leaving travelers with multiple bulky chargers to carry. With people bringing several devices on each trip, the need for one reliable, high-output adapter has grown.

IFA 2025, Europe's largest consumer technology event, provides a high-visibility platform for product demonstrations and media briefings. Launching the Voyager 205, built with 94V-0 fire-retardant polycarbonate housing and multiple safety protection systems, alongside the global travel fund in Berlin highlights TESSAN's commitment to advancing travel technology and supporting global exploration.

Why the Voyager 205 Matters









The TESSAN Voyager 205

Travellers today often carry a laptop charger, a phone charger, a tablet charger, and an adapter that may be incompatible at their destination. Even then, some find that their laptop will not charge because most adapters are not designed to support it. This makes packing heavy and inconvenient, especially for individuals who frequently travel for work or spend extended periods abroad.

With 205W of total output and 140W from a single USB-C port, the Voyager 205 can power a laptop, tablet, and phone at the same time.

The design brings together six USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and one AC outlet. It works in more than 200 countries, allowing travellers to move seamlessly between regions without worrying about compatibility. The housing is made from 94V-0 fire-retardant polycarbonate and the device is equipped with multiple safety protection systems, providing extra reassurance when charging in unfamiliar environments.

For business travellers who work across time zones, digital nomads managing their gear from cafés, or vacationers who want peace of mind, the Voyager 205 offers a single, dependable solution.

“Travelers shouldn't have to pack a bag of chargers,” said Alex, CEO of TESSAN.“The Voyager 205 gives them one adapter that powers everything, anywhere.”

Portable Power Banks for Everyday Life

Running out of power during a commute or in the middle of a meeting is a frustration many people share. TESSAN will introduce two new power banks at IFA 2025 that provide all-day charging without the extra weight of multiple accessories.

The MagCharge Power Bank supports three-device charging. It delivers 15W MagSafe wireless charging for phones, 25W wireless charging for smartwatches, and 20W USB-C wired charging, backed by a 10,000mAh battery capacity to keep essentials running through the day.

The 3-in-1 Power Bank combines a 30W wall charger, a 10,000mAh portable battery, and a built-in USB-C cable in one compact device. By merging three functions into a single accessory, it helps travellers and professionals cut clutter and keep their bags light.

Both products are designed to make charging simple and reliable, so users can stay connected whether they are at home, on the move, or traveling abroad.

The“100 TESSAN Travellers” Campaign









The 100 TESSAN Travellers campaign

While products make travel easier, TESSAN also wants to support the journeys themselves. At IFA 2025, the company will launch the“100 TESSAN Travellers” campaign, a $500,000 fund that will support 100 people worldwide on trips that matter to them. Applications will open later this year.

Selected participants may be traveling for business, pursuing creative projects, or reuniting with family across borders. The campaign reflects TESSAN's view that technology is most valuable when it helps people experience the world and share their stories.

Inside TESSAN's Innovation Hub

IFA Berlin is one of the most important global events for consumer technology. TESSAN's booth this year is designed to be more than a product showcase. At Hall 2.2, Booth 186, the company will present its Innovation Hub, where visitors can see products up close and give feedback.

The space will feature the Voyager 205 and the new power banks, as well as early prototypes that point to future directions. Visitors, including media and industry experts, will be invited to share their thoughts in interactive sessions. This approach allows TESSAN to involve the community in shaping upcoming products.

Availability and Launch Timeline

The Voyager 205 was launched on Indiegogo. Backers are expected to receive their units starting in October, in time for year-end travel.

The MagCharge Power Bank and the 3-in-1 Power Bank will be showcased at IFA 2025 and are expected to be released later this year. Details on pricing and where the products will be sold will be shared in the coming months.

For travellers planning their next trips, this means the Voyager 205 can be secured now through crowdfunding, while the power banks will follow shortly after IFA. See TESSAN's new products live at IFA 2025, Hall 2.2, Booth 186. Event tickets are available through the official IFA website .

About TESSAN

TESSAN is a global brand that creates easy-to-use charging solutions for both home and travel. Serving customers in over 200 countries and trusted by more than 20 million users, TESSAN focuses on simple, reliable products that keep people connected wherever they go.

