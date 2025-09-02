K2 Omni Group, The #1 Zillow Seller Team In The Nation, Joins Exp Realty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In June 2024, K2 Omni Group was ranked the #1 Zillow Seller Team in the country. Now the $105M production powerhouse is joining eXp Realty to accelerate national expansion









BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®,“the most agent-centricTM real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that the K2 Omni Group, ranked the #1 Zillow Seller Team in the Nation in June 2024, has joined eXp Realty.

Founded by Kiki and Kristina Salcido, along with partners Nathan Armstrong and Berenice Holden, the K2 Omni Group closed $105 million in sales volume and 313 transactions in 2024 with only 22 agents. The team has since grown to 56 agents, 12 support staff, and four managing partners, with an expanding footprint across Albuquerque, Santa Fe, and Las Cruces, New Mexico, as well as Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, and the Tampa/Orlando markets.

“K2 Omni Group has demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation in just a few short years,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.“Their ability to deliver high production while building a culture of collaboration and community makes them an ideal fit for eXp's platform. We are thrilled to welcome them to our growing network.”

K2 Omni Group was born out of Simply Real Estate, the boutique brokerage the Salcidos co-founded in 2019, which quickly became one of New Mexico's fastest-growing companies. In 2022, Simply was recognized with the Albuquerque Family Business Award for its people-first culture. By rebranding to K2 Omni Group in 2024, the partners created a national platform with even bigger ambitions.

“We realized how tricky it was to start brokerages in each new state. Finding brokers, setting up infrastructure, dealing with the logistics - it all slowed us down,” Kiki Salcido shared.“The idea that we could turn the lights on overnight was what really appealed to us.”

In addition to their real estate success, the partners are deeply involved in their communities. Kristina co-founded Rescue Angels, Inc., a nonprofit dog rescue that has placed more than 1,000 dogs in forever homes. Kiki launched My Market, a local grocery store in Albuquerque's Mesa del Sol neighborhood. The group has also been featured on The American Dream TV and serves on industry leadership boards.

With their move to eXp Realty, K2 Omni Group plans to accelerate their expansion while maintaining the culture, service, and innovation that earned them national recognition.

“We looked at eXp as a multiplier. The systems, comp structure, and national reach weren't just impressive - they were scalable. And after seeing how others leveraged the platform to grow without losing control of their brand or their culture, we realized eXp was the missing piece to make K2 Omni Group go National, and one day, International,” said Kristina Salcido.

With their track record of innovation and culture-first leadership, K2 Omni Group is poised to use eXp Realty's global platform as a springboard for the next phase of their journey. What began in Albuquerque is now a blueprint for teams everywhere who want to scale across states and, ultimately, across borders.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the“Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 82,000 agents across 28 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's and its management's current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated success of agents or teams joining eXp Realty, future production goals or volume projections, and participation in or benefits derived from the Company's platform, tools, compensation model, or equity programs. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company's ability to expand successfully in international markets, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

