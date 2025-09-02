SMLR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Semler Scientific, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Class Definition
This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Semler Scientific securities between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SMLR.
Case Details
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Clas Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Semler Scientific did not disclose a material investigation by the United States Department of Justice (the "DOJ") into violations of the False Claims Act, while discussing possible violations of the False Claims Act (and aggressive DOJ enforcement thereof) in hypothetical terms; and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
What's Next?
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Semler Scientific you have until October 28, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.
There is No Cost to You
We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.
Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.
