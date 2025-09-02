Construction Tech Entrepreneur Ron Nussbaum Expands Impact Through Buildercoms And Construction Champions Podcast

Ron Speaking On Eliminating Callbacks at The International Builders Show 2025

Marine veteran and entrepreneur Ron Nussbaum continues to strengthen construction communication with BuilderComs and the Construction Champions Podcast.

- Ron Nussbaum, Founder of BuilderComsEMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ron Nussbaum , a Marine Corps veteran and construction industry entrepreneur, today announced new milestones for his work in advancing communication across the building sector through BuilderComs and the Construction Champions Podcast.BuilderComs, Nussbaum's communication-first project management platform, continues to evolve with features designed specifically for contractors and builders. The platform's focus is on reducing miscommunication, streamlining project updates, and providing builders with tools to better serve clients.At the same time, the Construction Champions Podcast has surpassed 250 episodes, becoming a platform where contractors, innovators, and thought leaders across the industry share insights and challenges. Recent episodes have featured topics ranging from leadership in the trades to emerging technology shaping the jobsite.“These two projects work hand in hand,” said Nussbaum.“BuilderComs is about solving the communication problems builders face daily, while Construction Champions is about amplifying their voices and sharing solutions across the industry.”Looking ahead, Nussbaum plans to continue expanding both initiatives with a focus on empowering builders, remodelers, and contractors.About Ron NussbaumRon Nussbaum is the Founder & CEO of BuilderComs, a communication-first project management software for construction professionals. He is also the host of the Construction Champions Podcast, where he has interviewed over 250 leaders and innovators across the trades.

