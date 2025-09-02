Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On Three-Day Visit
This is Wong's first visit to India after assuming office and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation which includes cabinet ministers and senior officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Wong are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions on Thursday with the visiting PM calling on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan later in the day.
On Wednesday, the Singapore PM is scheduled to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and other dignitaries are also scheduled to call on PM Wong during his visit to India.
The visit is expected to witness the signing of several high-level agreements across sectors, including finance, digital innovation, skill development, civil aviation, maritime cooperation, and space technology.
"Singapore is an important partner for India, including in our 'Act East' Policy. During the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Singapore in September 2024, bilateral ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.
Lawrence Wong's visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirming the continued commitment of both nations to further strengthen the partnership. The MEA further stated, "The visit will provide an opportunity for both Prime Ministers to review our robust and multifaceted cooperation and to set the path for future collaboration. The two Prime Ministers will also engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest."
Singapore and India elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) during PM Modi's visit to Singapore in 2024. The two nations are expanding and deepening collaboration in future-oriented areas like sustainability, advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, skills development, connectivity and space. This reflects the shared commitment of two nations to tackling current challenges and securing long-term resilience.
The visit comes on the heels of the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held in New Delhi on August 13. During the roundtable, ministers from both countries reviewed progress in cooperation under six key pillars: Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare and Medicine, Skill Development, and Sustainability. Several new initiatives were identified to enhance collaboration in these areas.
