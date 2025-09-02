Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nexity: Monthly Disclosure Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Composing The Share Capital - August 2025


2025-09-02 11:46:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 67 rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date Total number
of shares 		Net total number of
voting rights
31 August 2025
 56,129,724
 Total gross 56,129,724
Net total 55,873,197

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 2 September 2025

Attachment

  • 2025_09_02 - Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - August 2025

MENAFN02092025004107003653ID1110006948

