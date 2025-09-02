Lighthouse Autism Center Affirms Commitment To Nebraska Families Following Medicaid Rate Cuts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISHAWAKA, Ind., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lighthouse Autism Center announced today it will continue to provide Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to Nebraska families despite a recent 48% reduction in Medicaid reimbursement rates for direct therapy services.

On Aug. 1, 2025, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services implemented reimbursement rate changes that significantly lowered funding for ABA therapy. The change has prompted some providers to scale back services or consider leaving the state, creating uncertainty for families who rely on Medicaid for autism therapy.

“Every child deserves access to the highest quality autism therapy,” Lighthouse Autism Center interim CEO Barbara Gromacki said.“While these cuts have created challenges across the state, our mission and commitment to Nebraska families remain unchanged. We will continue serving families and advocating for equitable access to care.”

Lighthouse Autism Center provides ABA therapy to children with autism at six center locations in Nebraska, including Kearney, Omaha, South Sioux City, Lincoln, and a new site in Grand Island. The organization has stated it will continue to accept Medicaid and is working to ensure that families impacted by provider changes can transition smoothly into services.

“Our commitment goes beyond direct care,” said Gromacki.“We are advocating for reimbursement rates that are equitable to those of other healthcare services so that ABA therapy remains accessible in all communities.”

Lighthouse Autism Center is encouraging families and referring partners, including physicians, educators and case managers, to reach out if a child is at risk of losing services due to recent provider changes. The organization currently has immediate openings for enrollment.

