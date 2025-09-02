INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Rxsight, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - RXST
The class action concerns whether RxSight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until September 22, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired RxSight securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On July 8, 2025, RxSight reported preliminary second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing significant declines in Light Delivery Device (“LDD”) sales, light adjustable intraocular lenses utilization, and overall revenue. The Company also lowered its full year 2025 guidance by approximately $42.5 million at the midpoint. RxSight's Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Kurtz, disclosed that“[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters have been a primary reason for the LDD stall.”
On this news, RxSight's stock price fell $4.84 per share, or 37.84%, to close at $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
