INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Simulations Plus, Inc. - SLP
The investigation concerns whether Simulations Plus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported its financial results for its third fiscal quarter. Among other items, Simulations Plus reported sales of $20.4 million, missing the consensus estimate of $20.9 million. Simulations Plus also reported a net loss of $67.3 million and diluted loss per share of $3.35, reflecting a non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the same period in 2024. The Company also revised its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance to $0.93 to $1.06, down from the previous guidance of $1.07 to $1.20. Simulations Plus advised investors that, in June, the Company had initiated a restructuring of its operations, including workforce reductions and cost-cutting measures, aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing expenses.
On this news, Simulations Plus's stock price fell $4.50 per share, or 25.76%, to close at $12.97 per share on July 15, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
