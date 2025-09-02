Trump's World Liberty Financial Crypto Starts Trading

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) WLFI, the %Cryptocurrency of World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) project backed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his family, has started trading.

World Liberty Financial's digital token began trading on crypto exchanges at $0.30 U.S., giving it a valuation of just over $30 billion U.S. based on a total supply of 100 billion tokens.

%Binance is the first crypto exchange to list the WLFI digital asset. However, %Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: $COIN), Upbit, and Gate have also announced plans to support its trading.

In a launch brief, World Liberty Financial stated that 24.67 billion WLFI, approximately 25% of the 100 billion supplies, will circulate at the open.

The current float comprises 10 billion tokens as an unlocked ecosystem allocation to World Liberty Financial. Additionally, 2.8 billion tokens are earmarked for liquidity and marketing.

The token rollout coincides with a day-one unlock. Some 20% of the WLFI purchased by early investors in the $0.015 U.S. and $0.05 U.S. funding rounds is now claimable by investors.

The launch of the World Liberty Financial crypto follows days of pre-listing activity and promotion. President Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr. were heavily involved in the token's issue.