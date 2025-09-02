Shock At Kerala Assembly As Deputy Librarian Junais Dies On Stage Amid Onam Festivities

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic turn of events, Onam celebrations in Kerala state assembly turned into a sea of grief after Deputy Librarian V Junais (46) collapsed and died while performing a dance on stage. The incident took place around 3.20 pm on Monday, September 1 during cultural programmes organised by the Assembly staff. Junais, a member of an 11-person dance group, was in the middle of the performance when he suddenly held his head and fell. Colleagues rushed him to the General Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, with staff saying he passed away within minutes of being admitted. Known for his interest in sports, Junais regularly jogged and exercised at the Chandrashekharan Nair Stadium. Relatives revealed that he had sought treatment for chest discomfort about a month earlier.

Junais began his service in the Assembly in 2011 as a Catalogue Assistant. Prior to that, he worked with IHRD as a librarian and also served as the personal assistant to former MLA PV Anvar. He lived at the Harihar Nagar quarters in Nandankodu. He leaves behind his wife, KP Raseena, a temporary teacher at an IHRD school, and their two sons, Najad Abdulla and Nihad Abdulla. Earlier in the day, Junais and his colleagues had celebrated victories in the Onam competitions, securing third place in the Athapookkalam contest and winning first prize in the tug-of-war event. The Onam festivities, inaugurated by Speaker AN Shamseer, had begun with a grand feast for Assembly employees. The cultural events started in the afternoon, but after Junais' sudden passing, the programmes were immediately called off. Junais was the brother-in-law of Asianet News Online Associate Editor KP Rasheed.