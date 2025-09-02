The Best PR Agencies In Asia-Pacific, In Depth
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - PRovoke Media has now named all the Best PR Agencies in Asia-Pacific, and published in-depth profiles of all 63 agencies across the Australia & New Zealand, India & South Asia, and Asia lists.
Profiles of the 36 Best Agencies in Asia can be found here , along with the Best New Agency in Asia-Pacific. Our editors have also profiled the 12 Best Agencies in India & South Asia here , and the 14 Best Agencies in Australia & New Zealand here .
All the agencies will be celebrated at the Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards dinner, which will take place at the Westin Singapore on September 9, after the Asia-Pacific PRovoke Summit.
And a total of 13 firms across the region will receive 'Best of the Best' trophies on the night, along with the Best Agencies to Work For.
Tickets for both events can be purchased here .
This new list-based approach to celebrating the best communications agencies in the region follows the announcement of the Best Agencies in EMEA , the Best Agencies in North America and the Best Agencies in Latin America .
PRovoke Media will be announcing the 100 Best Agencies in the World later this year.
All the agencies featured in our lists have been selected after demonstrating excellence over many years. PRovoke Media founder and CEO Paul Holmes said:“These lists are different from other rankings and more authoritative than other lists because it is based entirely on the knowledge and judgment of our experienced editorial team, who conducted thousands of discussions with PR agency leaders and their clients over the course of year and have an unparalleled understanding of the PR agency landscape.
“There is no fee for inclusion, the lists are entirely merit based, and we select only those firms that have earned a strong reputation based on one or more of our five key criteria: rapid growth and financial performance; a track record of exceptional work; an outstanding workplace culture; thought leadership and the development of new knowledge; or innovation in the technology and tools of the profession.”
