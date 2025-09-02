EU Commissioner Emphasizes Renewed Momentum For Enlargement
She took part in the Leaders' Panel alongside Prime Ministers of Slovenia, Croatia, Albania and Montenegro to discuss the renewed momentum for enlargement and exchange views on geopolitical shifts and rising security challenges.
On the margins of the conference, Commissioner Kos attended a working brunch hosted by the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Robert Golob, together with the High Representative/Vice-President, Kaja Kallas, as well as Commissioner Lahbib and Sikela. She also met the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel.
Commissioner Kos also held meetings with leading Slovenian businesses and the Slovenian Chamber of Commerce to discuss business opportunities in light of Ukraine's reconstruction and the Western Balkans partners' gradual integration into the Single Market.
Finally, Marta Kos met young leaders from Bosnia and Herzegovina to hear their views on the country's future and its European path.
