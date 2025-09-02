Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Condoles Sudan Following Deadly Landslide In Darfur


2025-09-02 10:05:43
Amman, September 2 (Petra) Jordan on Monday expressed its condolences to Sudan following a devastating landslide triggered by heavy rainfall and flooding in the Darfur region, which has resulted in hundreds of casualties.
Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs spokesperson Fuad Majali said Jordan stands in solidarity with the government and people of Sudan, offering sympathies to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

