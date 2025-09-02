Alagille Syndrome Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Takeda, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Alagille Syndrome Companies in the market include - Takeda, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo, and others.

The Alagille Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Alagille Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Alagille Syndrome market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Alagille Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Alagille Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alagille Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alagille Syndrome market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Alagille Syndrome market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Alagille Syndrome Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Alagille Syndrome Market Report:



The Alagille Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In April 2025, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new tablet version of LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for treating cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC).

In February 2025 , A meta-analysis of four clinical trials suggests that Livmarli (maralixibat) and Bylvay (odevixibat) may alleviate itching (pruritus) and help lessen liver damage in children diagnosed with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) or Alagille syndrome.

DelveInsight's analysis estimates that the total prevalent cases of Alagille Syndrome (ALGS) across the 7MM were approximately 17,883 in 2023, with a projected increase throughout the forecast period (2024–2034). This growth is attributed to rising awareness and population expansion, leading to a higher prevalence of ALGS.

Germany reported the highest proportion of ALGS cases among the EU4 and the UK, while Spain had the lowest number of cases.

In 2023, the gender-specific cases of ALGS in the US were approximately 3,846 for males and 2,978 for females, with numbers anticipated to rise during the forecast period (2024–2034).

DelveInsight's experts analyzed the age-specific cases of ALGS, categorizing them into 0-0.5 years, 0.5-10 years, 11-20 years, and >20 years. In 2023, the highest number of cases (~4,436) was recorded in the 0.5-10 year age group in the US.

DelveInsight's estimates categorized the prevalence of ALGS based on its type into patients with chronic cholestasis and those without. In 2023, Japan reported a higher number of cases in patients with chronic cholestasis, with approximately 1,177 cases.

Key Alagille Syndrome Companies: Takeda, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo, and others

Key Alagille Syndrome Therapies: TAK-625, Maralixibat, Odevixibat, and others The Alagille Syndrome epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Alagille Syndrome affects males and females in equal numbers

Alagille Syndrome Overview

Alagille Syndrome (ALGS) is a multisystem autosomal dominant disorder with a wide variety of clinical manifestations. It is also known as arteriohepatic dysplasia, Alagille-Watson syndrome, Watson-Miller syndrome or syndromic bile duct paucity.

Get a Free sample for the Alagille Syndrome Market Report

Alagille Syndrome Market

The dynamics of the Alagille Syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“Of the emerging therapies, the most anticipated product to get launched in the near future includes Odevixibat (Albireo). Odevixibat have also received Orphan Designation.”

Alagille Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Alagille Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Alagille Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Alagille Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Alagille Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Alagille Syndrome Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Alagille Syndrome

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Alagille Syndrome epidemiology trends @ Alagille Syndrome Epidemiological Insights

Alagille Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Alagille Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Alagille Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Alagille Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Alagille Syndrome Therapies and Key Companies



Odevixibat: Albireo, an Ipsen Company

TAK-625: Takeda Maralixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

To know more about Alagille Syndrome treatment, visit @ Alagille Syndrome Medications

Scope of the Alagille Syndrome Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Alagille Syndrome Companies: Takeda, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Albireo, and others

Key Alagille Syndrome Therapies: TAK-625, Maralixibat, Odevixibat, and others

Alagille Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment : Alagille Syndrome current marketed and Alagille Syndrome emerging therapies

Alagille Syndrome Market Dynamics: Alagille Syndrome market drivers and Alagille Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Alagille Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Alagille Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Alagille Syndrome market share @ Alagille Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Alagille Syndrome Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Alagille Syndrome

3. SWOT analysis of Alagille Syndrome

4. Alagille Syndrome Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Alagille Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

6. Alagille Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

7. Alagille Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Alagille Syndrome

9. Alagille Syndrome Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Alagille Syndrome Unmet Needs

11. Alagille Syndrome Emerging Therapies

12. Alagille Syndrome Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Alagille Syndrome Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Alagille Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Alagille Syndrome Market Drivers

16. Alagille Syndrome Market Barriers

17. Alagille Syndrome Appendix

18. Alagille Syndrome Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.