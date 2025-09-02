INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Novo Nordisk A/S Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - NVO
The class action concerns whether Novo Nordisk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until September 30, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Novo Nordisk securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at .
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On July 29, 2025, Novo Nordisk significantly lowered its sales outlook for 2025. The Company attributed the reduction to“lowered growth expectations for the second half of 2025” for both Wegovy and Ozempic due to“the persistent use of compounded GLP-1s, slower-than-expected market expansion and competition.”
On this news, Novo Nordisk's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $15.06 per ADR, or 21.83%, to close at $53.94 per ADR on July 29, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
...
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment