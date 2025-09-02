Charkie Quarcoo Recognized By Influential Women 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Charkie Quarcoo in its 2025 feature for her outstanding contributions. Since February 2020, Charkie has served as Trainer, Coach, and Strategic Advisor, delivering transformative solutions for organizations across nonprofit, corporate, and philanthropic sectors.As a fractional consultant, Charkie serves as a trusted advisor to solopreneurs and senior leaders, offering strategic insights that accelerate growth and provide organizational clarity. She coaches executives to align talent strategy with business objectives, resulting in enhanced employee experiences, stronger team performance, innovative program development, and high client satisfaction. Charkie also designs and facilitates customized training programs grounded in behavioral research, employee data analysis, and internal feedback, ensuring relevance, adoption, and measurable impact. Additionally, she develops scenario-based learning experiences focused on inclusive leadership and strategic sales, equipping participants with the confidence and skills to drive improvements in profitability, customer satisfaction, market expansion, and employee engagement.A graduate of Trinity College, Connecticut, Charkie holds a BS in Psychology and Educational Studies. Her professional journey includes serving as the Inaugural Program Manager of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (Change@Work) at The Predictive Index, as well as holding key leadership roles in nonprofit organizations such as Year Up and Genesys Works. In these roles, she directed corporate engagement, training, and people operations, implementing initiatives to close opportunity gaps for underrepresented young professionals. She also served as National Associate Director of People Operations, where she established systems supporting equitable talent development.Currently, Charkie extends her expertise as a Strategic Advisor for Chris Knight Coaching, Board Advisor for Chewonki Foundation, and PeakHR Alumni Ambassador. She attributes her success to lifelong learning and leading through influence, striving to grow while empowering others to do the same. Offering guidance to young women entering the field, she advises:“When people show you who they are, believe them-trust your instincts and protect your energy.” Charkie Quarcoo remains passionately committed to fostering collaborative learning, community empowerment, and inclusive workplaces.Learn More about Charkie Quarcoo:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

