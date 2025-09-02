Avidia Bank Boosts Efficiency And Creates Unified Digital Future By Replacing Legacy CRM With Creatio

Massachusetts-based bank selects AI-native platform, boosting efficiency and building a foundation for future innovation with Agentic AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, announces that Avidia Bank has chosen its product as the foundation of its digital transformation. The platform will unify sales, service, and marketing into a single actionable system, enabling the bank to streamline workflows, boost productivity, and create new value for its customers.As a community bank with $2.9 billion in assets, Avidia Bank has been serving its community since 1869. Following the 2007 merger of Hudson Savings Bank and Westborough Bank, Avidia expanded its footprint across Massachusetts. By choosing Creatio, the bank is reaffirming its commitment to delivering efficient financial solutions and exceptional service to its community.The digital overhaul will cover sales, service, and marketing-most importantly, unifying all data, transforming it into a 360-degree view with actionable insights, and enabling those insights to be executed through automated workflows.This strategic decision will allow Avidia to significantly reduce the resources and costs associated with CRM maintenance while improving efficiency and overall performance. With Creatio, the bank will benefit from delivering more efficient service, managing cases with greater agility, and leveraging advanced no-code capabilities to achieve a fast time-to-value. Creatio has already proven its impact during the early implementation phase-helping Avidia achieve in six months what had not been possible with its legacy platform in six years.“What we had been trying to achieve over the past six years in our legacy system was accomplished in Creatio in just six months,” said John O'Connor, CIO, SVP at Avidia Bank.“That speed, combined with the platform's adaptability, will allow us to onboard teams faster, improve service delivery, and align our processes with our data strategy to uncover opportunities and better manage risk.”With Technology Advisors as a trusted partner, Avidia Bank will implement the full Creatio cloud-based product suite to create a unified customer management platform. Technology Advisors brings deep expertise in CRM and workflow automation for financial services, ensuring a smooth deployment and alignment with the bank's operational goals.“Avidia Bank is building a foundation that's not only transforming operations today but preparing them for the AI-driven opportunities of tomorrow,” said Andy Zambito, Global Chief Sales Officer at Creatio.“With Creatio's no-code flexibility, industry-specific workflows, and Agentic AI capabilities, the bank will be able to adapt faster, anticipate customer needs, and unlock new levels of efficiency and service.”This transformation also lays the groundwork for Avidia's AI-driven future. By leveraging Creatio's Agentic AI, the bank will be able to automate complex processes, turn data into predictive insights, and deliver highly personalized experiences at scale.About Avidia BankFounded in 2007 through the merger of Hudson Savings Bank and Westborough Bank, Avidia Bank is a $2.9 billion community bank with a mission to deliver personalized banking solutions to individuals and businesses. With a growing presence in Massachusetts, the bank operates branches across Hudson, Clinton, Westborough, Northborough, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Leominster, and Framingham. Member FDIC Member DIFAbout Technology AdvisorsTechnology Advisors is a leading IT services firm specializing in CRM and workflow automation solutions for the banking and financial services industry. With deep expertise in financial technology integrations, Technology Advisors helps organizations optimize operations and enhance customer service through innovative solutions.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

