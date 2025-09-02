NVBDC Welcomes Patriots To Education As A New MVO Task Force Member

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

NVBDC Welcomes Patriots to Education as New MVO Task Force Member to Provide Career Opportunities in Education to Veterans

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to welcome Patriots to Education (PTE) as the newest member of its Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. Founded in 2024 by retired military and education professionals, PTE is a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the nation's growing shortage of qualified educators by connecting Veterans, National Guard members, Reservists, and military spouses with careers in public education. This includes not only educator positions but also administrative and support roles across public school systems.“The shortages of staff in public schools throughout the country are reaching epic proportions,” said Michael Bobeck, president of Patriots to Education.“At the same time, thousands of service members are transitioning out of the military, seeking meaningful work. By joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force , we can expand our reach and help more military-affiliated individuals find rewarding careers in education.”PTE offers military-affiliated individuals a clear pathway into education careers, providing access to state-specific resources, introductions to school district contacts, resume support, mentoring, and guidance on Veteran assistance programs. Currently active in Florida, Nevada, California, and Nebraska, the organization is expanding into North Carolina and Texas, establishing state coordination teams and funding training and certifications to support new educators.“Our children are our nation's greatest strategic asset, and our transitioning service members, veterans, spouses, Guardsmen, and Reservists can provide invaluable skills to public schools,” said Bobeck.“Through partnerships with school districts, state agencies, Veteran service organizations, credit unions, and universities, we're creating seamless pathways for our nation's heroes to make a lasting impact in education.”PTE also engages in outreach and advocacy through its podcast There's Power in Education and social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The organization encourages community members to support its mission through volunteering, partnerships, or donations to help expand training programs and placement services.Joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force will allow Patriots to Education to connect with other organizations supporting Veterans and military families, amplify its impact, and continue creating meaningful career opportunities in schools across the United States.To learn more about Patriots to Education's resources for Veterans and military-affiliated individuals, visit patriotstoeducation.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans' status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce./mvo-task-force-member/nvbdc-welcomes-patriots-to-education-as-new-mvo-task-force-member-to-provide-career-opportunities-in-education-to-veterans/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

Keith King, Founder & CEO

National Veteran Business Development Council

+1 313-446-6885

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.