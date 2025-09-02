Longview Medical Assistant School To Open September 2025 In New Location

Longview Medical Assistant School

The 903 NP

Longview Medical Assistant School opens Sept. 2025, offering affordable hands-on training to prepare students for healthcare careers in East Texas.

LONGVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Longview Medical Assistant School is excited to announce the opening of its newest location this September. Aspiring healthcare professionals in Longview, Texas will now have access to an accelerated medical assistant program that combines classroom learning with real-world, hands-on training. Conveniently located at 2221 H G Mosley Pkwy, Ste 101, Longview, TX, the program is designed to prepare students with the skills and experience they need to begin successful careers in the healthcare field.“By offering a streamlined program, we help graduates begin their careers without the burden of student debt while meeting the growing demand for medical assistants in our community,” said Holly Capuano, Longview Medical Assistant School Program Manager.Students in Longview Medical Assistant School's program learn through onsite labs at a local partner clinic and complete an externship under the supervision of experienced healthcare providers. This model ensures that students not only gain essential clinical and administrative skills, but also graduate with the confidence to succeed in real medical environments.The program emphasizes affordability and accessibility. Flexible tuition options are available, allowing students to save thousands compared to traditional college programs. Graduates finish their training in just a few months, ready to pursue work in clinics, physician offices, and hospitals across the Longview region.The curriculum covers anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, patient care, and laboratory procedures, as well as vital administrative skills such as billing, coding, and maintaining electronic health records. This comprehensive training gives students the foundation needed to step directly into the healthcare workforce.“It's an honor to bring this opportunity to Longview,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege .“We believe education should be practical, affordable, and directly tied to career success-and this program is a reflection of that mission.”Once certified, graduates of Longview Medical Assistant School will be prepared to seek positions in a variety of healthcare settings throughout East Texas.Learn more about the program and how to enroll here . Space is limited.About Longview Medical Assistant SchoolLongview Medical Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on training for students pursuing a career as medical assistants. The program equips graduates with the knowledge and certification needed to quickly transition into the healthcare workforce.Longview Medical Assistant School is located at 2221 H G Mosley Pkwy, Ste 101, Longview, TX.About The 903 NPThe 903 NP is a primary care practice dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered healthcare to families in Longview and the surrounding area. With a focus on accessibility and quality care, their team is committed to improving the health and well-being of the community they serve.About ZollegeFounded in 2010, Zollege partners with medical and dental practices nationwide to offer affordable, career-focused training. Today, Zollege operates more than 140 campuses and helps over 6,000 students each year graduate debt-free and begin successful careers in healthcare.

