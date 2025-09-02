G2mint Announces Partnership With Catena Clearing, Delivering Seamless Data Integration As A Plug-In

- Jeremy Baksht, Co-Founder & CEO of Catena ClearingHUDSON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- G2Mint , an innovative provider of AI-enabled logistics technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Catena Clearing , a universal data connector for the global supply chain. As part of this collaboration, Catena Clearing will be made available as a plug-in integration for G2Mint customers, empowering users with smarter, faster, and more connected logistics capabilities.This new plug-in leverages G2Mint's advanced AI Engine-designed to drive real-time rating, dynamic TMS workflows, and seamless partner integration-alongside Catena's data transformation infrastructure. The result is a streamlined way for users to integrate, standardize, and automate critical logistics data across their systems and partners.At the core of G2Mint's platform is a next-generation AI Engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS, a comprehensive rate engine for all stakeholders, and connectors for seamless integration with any system or plug-in. Whether powering instant rate lookups, managing complex shipment lifecycles, or embedding directly into load matching workflows, G2Mint's technology transforms how logistics teams operate.“This partnership is about giving our mutual customers a smarter, more scalable way to integrate supply chain data,” said Dan Clark, Founder and CEO of G2Mint.“By offering Catena Clearing as a plug-in within our AI Engine, users can easily unlock real-time telematics data for greater visibility and operational growth.”Jeremy Baksht, Co-Founder & CEO of Catena Clearing, said:“Catena is building the universal connector for telematics data. By partnering with G2Mint, we're making it easier for brokers, shippers, and carriers to unlock real-time fleet insights and embed them directly into AI-driven workflows. Together, we're helping logistics teams improve visibility, reduce fraud, and scale operations with cleaner, smarter telematics data.”Both G2Mint (Booth 220) and Catena Clearing will be attending CHAINge in Columbus, Ohio September 9–10. Contact us to set up a meeting or schedule a product demo.About G2MintG2Mint is an innovative provider of AI-enabled technology solutions, purpose-built for today's dynamic logistics environment. At the core of its platform is an AI Engine with a built-in broker and shipper TMS, a comprehensive rate engine for all stakeholders, and connectors for seamless Integration with any system or plug-in. Designed for shippers, carriers, and brokers alike, G2Mint enables smarter decisions, faster execution, and seamless connectivity throughout the supply chain.About Catena ClearingCatena Clearing is building the universal data connector for the global supply chain. Its platform ingests, validates, enriches, and routes logistics data across disparate systems-bridging communication gaps and enabling real-time, secure, and standardized data flow across logistics networks. As a G2Mint plug-in, Catena helps logistics teams accelerate integration, improve data quality, and scale more efficiently.

