Tapclicks Launches Adflo: The AI OS For Modern Media Teams, With Managed Services And Exclusive Inventory Access

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions for agencies, media companies, and enterprise brands, today announced the launch of Adflo, its new business unit encompassing the AI Operating System for modern media teams. Adflo helps brands, agencies and media companies plan smarter, activate faster, and grow with confidence. Michael Sutton , previously Director of Enterprise Sales at TapClicks, has been promoted to VP of Sales for this new business unit.

For more than a decade, TapClicks has pioneered Smart Marketing, a comprehensive, no-code data analytics platform with reporting automation, which solves the industry's most persistent data challenges. With Adflo, TapClicks is now addressing the next frontier of marketing operations: workflow efficiency, execution speed, and elimination of the human toll of operational chaos.

“Media teams face too many tools, too many tabs, and too much wasted time,” said Colby West, President of TapClicks.“Adflo makes the work flow -- removing friction, automating manual tasks, and giving teams the speed they need to win.”

Why Adflo Now

The industry faces growing complexity: fragmented tools, costly talent shortages, and the burnout of operations teams managing endless spreadsheets and manual tasks. Adflo addresses these challenges head-on with a seamless, AI-first platform that unifies planning, activation, optimization, and now managed execution.

A New Era for Media Operations

Adflo inherits TapClicks' foundation as one of the world's leading sources of marketing data, including TapOrders and TapWorkflow, while leveraging managed services partners along with access to exclusive media inventory. The platform already supports thousands of leading brands, agencies, and media companies.

“Adflo is more than a platform -- it's a partner,” said Michael Sutton, now VP of Sales for the Adflo business unit of TapClicks.“We combine software, services, and exclusive media access so clients can cut the grind, accelerate growth, and gain an edge their competitors can't match.”

Key capabilities for marketers include:

. Plan It – Align goals, budgets, and teams in one intelligent AI-enabled platform.

. Activate It – Launch campaigns faster with AI workflows and fewer blockers.

. Grow It – Optimize spend, surface insights, and scale what works with AI-driven clarity.

. Extend It – Tap seasoned operators for overflow support or turnkey execution.

. Access It – Reach premium placements and inventory not available on open exchanges.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see .

