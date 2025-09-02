Playing For A Club Like Aston Villa Is Every Kid's Dream: Harvey Elliot

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Harvey Elliott is relishing the opportunity to play for Aston Villa after wrapping up a Deadline Day switch from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old completed an initial season-long loan deal from Liverpool, where he's won six honours during as many years with The Reds.

Elliott will now get the chance to show his class at Villa Park, with plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

“It feels incredible. First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for making this happen. Playing for a massive club like Aston Villa is every kid's dream.

“I'm very happy that it's over the line now, and I can't wait to get started," said Elliot in his first interview as a Villa player to VillaTV.

During his time in Merseyside, Elliott made 149 appearances, scoring and creating goals domestically and in Europe.

He's also fresh from starring in England's Under-21 European Championship win in the summer.

“For me now, it's about kicking on as a player. The only way to do that is to play games and there's no better place to do that than here, especially with the manager, his philosophy, the way he plays and his trust in younger players.

"Not only that, his personal achievements as well, I was very drawn to it. I had a conversation with him and was blown away by the way he was towards me and how welcoming he was to me before I was an Aston Villa player. It made me want it a little bit more.

“Coming to Villa Park, you see how passionate the fans are, how well drilled the team is, it's really hard to play against. Having the opportunity to be part of it, I couldn't say no. I'm just delighted to be here," he added.