Parubiy Murder Suspect Admits Guilt

In a video circulated on social media, the suspect said he wanted a swift conviction so he could be exchanged and sent to Russia, where he hopes to find the body of his deceased son.

“This is revenge personally against the Ukrainian authorities... Yes, I admit it, I killed him, and I want to ask to be exchanged for prisoners so I can go and find my son's body... Parubiy happened to be there. If it had been Petia (apparently referring to Petro Poroshenko), it would have been Petia,” the suspect said.

As reported, Andriy Parubiy - former Speaker of Ukraine's parliament and sitting MP - was shot dead in Lviv on August 30.

The suspect was detained overnight on August 31 in Khmelnytskyi region. On September 1, Lviv regional prosecutor Mykola Meret signed a notice of suspicion against the 52-year-old Lviv resident in connection with the murder.

According to Ukraine's Security Service, National Police, and Prosecutor General's Office, Russian intelligence services may have been involved in organizing Parubiy's assassination.