Inverite's Financial Results For Three Months Ending June 30, 2025

Operating Expenses decreased by 22% over the same period.

Continued strong Industry Interest in our proprietary AI Open Banking Ready Platform.

Inverite's financial database has surpassed 28 billion data points from over eight million Canadian consumer transactions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), is a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers. Inverite announces its three-month financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025, compared to June 30, 2024. The Company continues to achieve strong revenue growth and lower costs, on its path towards financial sustainability.

Key financial highlights for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, include:

During the three-month period ending June 30, 2025, Inverite saw continued revenue growth with its opening banking ready platform and cost reductions in both operating expenses and financing costs.



The Company increased verification fee revenue by 14% to $350,486 (June 30, 2024 - $307,039). Inverite continues to see its transaction volumes increase which contributed to the increase in verification fee revenues over the comparative period in 2024.

The Company saw operating expenses decrease by 22% or $209,894 to $744,706 (June 30, 2024 - $954,600) as the Company continues improve efficiencies.

The Company saw administration costs decrease by 7% or $2,865 to $37,134 (June 30, 2024 - $39,999) due to cost management measures initiated by the Company.

The Company saw consulting fees decrease by 6% or $8,205 to $130,680 (June 30, 2024 - $138,885) due to the lower use of outside consultants.

The Company saw salaries and benefits costs decrease by 2% or $5,339 to $316,497 (June 30, 2024 - $321,836) due to reduction of employees.

Software and platform technology services of $6,536 (June 30, 2024 - $63,350) decreased by $56.813 or 90% related to technology and software costs with Inverite Verification transactions.

Investor relations expense reversal of $1,870 (June 30, 2024 - $24,492) a decrease of $26,362 due to the Company decreasing its investor relations activities. Professional fees of $57,230 (June 30, 2024 - $34,502) increased by $22,728 or 66% related to legal and audit fees.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite, adds, "Our continued growth in verification revenue, coupled with operational efficiencies, reinforces the strength of Inverite's real-time financial insights engine. Surpassing 28 billion data points and 8 million unique consumer transactions marks a significant milestone, demonstrating the scale and impact of our technology in the evolving financial landscape. Our proprietary scoring solutions, built on alternative financial data, are helping lenders make smarter, more inclusive credit decisions while reducing default risk. As we continue expand our network of lenders and financial partners, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive data-backed decision-making. The increasing industry adoption of our open banking ready platform underscores the growing demand for alternative data in financial services, positioning us for sustained growth and long-term value creation for our stakeholders."

A comprehensive discussion of Inverite's financial position and results of operations is provided in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, are filed on SEDAR+ at .

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 28 billion financial data points from more than eight million unique Canadian consumers requests, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T: (855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ...

