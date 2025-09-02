ROTH To Host 12Th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium At RE+ 2025 - Select Companies To Conduct Investor Meetings In Las Vegas, NV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investing in Tomorrow's Energy: Storage, Regulation & Smart Grid Evolution

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (“ROTH”), , is proud to announce the 12th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium on September 8-10, 2025, at the Venetian Expo Center in Las Vegas, NV. This event will be held in conjunction with RE+ 2025 , the largest gathering of energy professionals in North America where ROTH is a MEGAWATT Sponsor .

The ROTH Symposium offers a premier platform for solar power industry executives from both public and private companies to meet with institutional investors and exchange insights about the latest trends in solar technology and storage innovation. The event will include (1) 1x1/small group meetings with ~25 publicly traded companies; (2) fireside chats with company executives, which include meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, and industry experts hosted by Philip Shen , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability; (3) a keynote presentation by Peter Freed , Founding Partner of New Horizon Group, who will discuss the latest trends in the market; and (4) a“must attend” Oktoberfest industry networking reception on Tuesday, September 9th.

Jesse Pichel , Managing Director and Co-Head of Sustainability Investment Banking at ROTH, stated,“After more than a year of policy uncertainty, clearer regulatory frameworks are finally emerging. The solar and storage industry is entering a bifurcated phase: on one side, advanced projects are racing-yet struggling-to meet aggressive interconnection timelines ahead of 2030; on the other, oversized and early-stage development platforms are beginning to unwind.

"The Inflation Reduction Act brought unprecedented capital into the sector, which resulted in an overabundance of undifferentiated, large-scale greenfield platforms and overloaded interconnection queues. We expect many of these platforms to be restructured, creating compelling opportunities for smaller, regionally focused developers with stand-alone storage that can deliver differentiated value."

He added,“Our research and banking team at ROTH remains committed to helping investors and companies navigate the ongoing 'solar coaster.' Despite evolving policy and financing headwinds, solar and battery storage continue to represent the lowest-cost, fastest-to-deploy energy resources on or off the grid. We remain deeply grateful to our loyal clients for their continued trust and partnership. Their support has helped make our 12th RE+ Solar & Storage Symposium the premier institutional investor event at RE+.”

Philip Shen , Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability at ROTH, added, "The solar industry is in the midst of transition after the passage of the OBBB. Supply chains and developers are quickly adapting to the new law and landscape. Policy remains in focus with executive orders and several trade cases causing uncertainty throughout the industry. Solar and batteries remain critical to support hyperscalers and the US in the vast infrastructure built out for AI. Our event is structured to help provide investors with the critical information they need for each segment of the dynamic solar market. We will host numerous US utility scale asset owners, developers, EPCs, equipment suppliers, and DC insiders to gain insight into the outlook for the industry in a post-tax credit environment as well as how market participants expect to manage the anti-renewables agenda from the current administration. We will also hear from various US resi installers, capital providers, and market intelligence firms on how they plan to navigate the expected market downturn following the elimination of the 25D ITC."

About RE+ 2025

RE+ brings the modern energy industry together to meet the power demands of the future. What began as Solar Power International (SPI) has evolved into RE+, uniting an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities, while showcasing a resilient industry. As the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry, RE+ incorporates business opportunities and education content across energy sectors, including solar, energy storage, hydrogen, microgrids, EV charging and infrastructure, and wind energy.

ROTH is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration, and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) , and a corporate sponsor of NGO Sustainability , a non-profit organization in Consultative Status with the United Nations that is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and renewable energy.

The symposium is exclusively for ROTH's institutional clients and is by invitation only. Prospective attendees are encouraged to contact their ROTH sales representative or email ... to express interest and confirm participation.

For detailed agenda and registration information, please visit the official conference website: 12th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium Agenda

AGENDA

MONDAY | SEPTEMBER 8, 2025 - All Times are listed in Pacific Time (PT)

9:30am - Registration

10:00am – 5:00pm - Analyst Moderated Fireside Chats with Select Public & Private Companies

12:00pm – 1:00pm - Lunch

TUESDAY | SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

8:00am – 8:30am - Registration and Morning Coffee

8:30am – 5:10pm - 1-on-1 & Small Group Meetings

12:15pm – 1:30pm - Lunch & Keynote Speaker: Peter Freed, Founding Partner of New Horizon Group

6:00pm – 9:00pm - Oktoberfest Networking Reception

WEDNESDAY | SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

7:30am – 9:00am - Registration and Morning Coffee

8:00am – 5:00pm - Analyst Moderated Fireside Chats with Select Public & Private Companies

12:00pm – 1:00pm - Lunch

VENUE

The Venetian Expo

201 Sands Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89169

Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC)

Anza Renewables (PRIVATE)

Arevon Energy, Inc. (PRIVATE)

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)

Baker Botts (PRIVATE)

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Capstone Green Energy Holdings Inc. (CGEH)

Cassidy Levy Kent (PRIVATE)

Coalition for a Prosperous America (PRIVATE)

Copia Power (PRIVATE)

D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments - DESRI (PRIVATE)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

EEW Renewables (OTC: CDAQF)

Electrical Grid Monitoring (PRIVATE)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (ENLT)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)

Enstall (PRIVATE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)

EPC Power (PRIVATE)

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK)

Freedom Forever (PRIVATE)

FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)

GameChange Energy Technologies (PRIVATE)

Horizon Advisory (PRIVATE)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Kinect Solar (PRIVATE)

Leeward Renewables Energy (PRIVATE)

Longi Green Energy Technology (SHA: 601012)

MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (PRIVATE)

Nevados (PRIVATE)

Nextracker Inc. (NXT)

Ohm Analytics (PRIVATE)

Our World Energy (PRIVATE)

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)

Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM)

Reunion Infrastructure (PRIVATE)

Rexel USA (RXL)

Rho Motion (PRIVATE)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)

Smirnow Law (PRIVATE)

Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)

Southern Energy Management (PRIVATE)

Stem, Inc. (STEM)

Strata Clean Energy (PRIVATE)

Sunnymac Solar (PRIVATE)

Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

T1 Energy Inc. (TE)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO)

TradeWins LLC (PRIVATE)

Unirac (PRIVATE)

V3 Electric (PRIVATE)

Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN)

Zeo Energy Corporation (ZEO)

List as of 08/29/2025 - subject to change

About ROTH:

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .

