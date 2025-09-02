Callan JMB To Participate In Upcoming September Conferences
H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference:
Dates: September 8-10, 2025
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Presentation Date & Time: Presentation available on demand from 7:00 a.m. ET on September 5, 2025
Webcast:
iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference:
Dates: September 16-17, 2025
Location: Virtual
Presentation Date & Time: September 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Webcast:
Callan JMB's management team will also conduct 1x1 investor meetings over the duration of both conferences. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright or iAccess Alpha representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About Callan JMB
Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.
Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
212.896.1254
Legal Disclaimer:
