Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2034

The Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market was estimated at USD 13.63 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow till USD 34.87 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 11.04% from 2026-2034.

The market growth is primarily attributed to the growing regulatory approvals of novel ADCs, a surge in merger and acquisition activities, and rise in the incidence of new cancer cases across the globe.

Market Dynamics Increasing incidence of cancer drives the demand for ADCs

The increasing prevalence of various cancers is a major factor driving the demand for ADCs for targeted disease management. In U.S. and other countries, healthcare professionals offer ADCs over chemotherapy to treat cancers effectively.

For instance, the American Cancer Society (ACS) projected that 2,041,910 new cancer cases would be diagnosed in the U.S.

This trend is expected to boost demand for ADCs over chemotherapy, thereby driving the market growth.

Technological advancements and next generation ADCs

The advancement of ADCs is a promising opportunity for future market growth. The development of multi payload and the emergence of site specific linkers are transforming the treatment landscape. These novel ADCs are designed to more effectively target tumor while minimizing side effects, which will lead to increased demand for ADCs.

For instance, companies such as MediLink and Celltrion Pharma have preclinical dual payload ADCs that deliver two different drugs targeting tumors that resist a single agent. This development combines a topoisomerase I inhibitor with MMAE, that effectively kills the cancer cells.

Therefore, such innovations are expected to boost research, and adoption of ADCs globally.

By product type, the market is segmented into Adcetris, Kadcyla, Enhertu, Padcev, Trodelvy, and others. The Kadcyla segment dominates the market with a revenue share of 28.86% in 2025. This growth is attributed to the highest revenue generation from U.S. and international sales due to its high potency to treat cancers as compared to other ADCs.

By application, the market is categorized into blood cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace with a CAGR of 12.4%, owing to its high prevalence and increasing new ADC approvals targeting the breast cancer indication.

On the basis of the target, the market is divided into CD33, HER2, CD30, TROP2, and others. The HER2 segment dominated the market in 2025 and is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR, owing to high target specificity and availability of HER2 targeted ADCs in the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global market, with a CAGR of 12.7%. This growth is attributed to a surge in the development of domestic ADCs, a rise in the prevalence of cancer, and growing ADC clinical trials in China.

Competitive Players

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.Daiichi SankyoPfizer Inc.Gilead SciencesAstraZenecaAbbVie Inc.ADC TherapeuticsGenmab A/SAstellas Pharma Inc.RemeGen Co., Ltd.GSK plcTakeda PharmaceuticalsHansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited.Eli Lilly and CompanyBristol-Myers Squibb Company Recent Developments

In May 2025 , Astellas Pharma Inc. and Evopoint Biosciences entered into a licensing agreement for XNW27011. Under this agreement, Astellas is licensed to develop and commercialize XNW27011, a clinical stage ADC targeting CLDN18.2.

By Product TypeAdcetrisKadcylaEnhertuPadcevTrodelvyOthersBy ApplicationBlood CancerBreast CancerUrothelial CancerLung CancerOthersBy TargetCD33HER2CD30TROP2OthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa