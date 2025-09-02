Global One Media Welcomes Gold & Silver Expert Don Durrett As Regular Guest On Stocks To Watch Podcast

Gold and silver mining stock analyst Don Durrett

Stocks To Watch launches new weekly show: Gold and silver mining analyst Don Durrett shares deep insights on precious metals market & investment trends.

- Don DurrettSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global One Media Group is excited to announce that Don Durrett, founder of GoldStockData and widely respected gold and silver mining stock analyst, will be a regular guest on its weekly Stocks To Watch show and podcast. The series delivers in-depth insights into precious metals markets and investment opportunities for a global investor audience.Ranked the number one equity analyst on SeekingAlpha across all sectors, Durrett brings unmatched expertise. With more than 20 years of experience, a database of more than 800 mining stocks, and his published work How to Invest in Gold & Silver, he is uniquely positioned to guide investors seeking opportunities in the resource sector.Durrett's debut episode on Stocks To Watch, which explored why he believes gold could reach $5,000 and silver $100 within the next 24 to 36 months, quickly went viral on YouTube, highlighting strong demand for thoughtful commentary on the metals space. Future episodes will continue to focus on commodities, featuring actionable insights for investing in majors, mid-tiers, developers, and explorers."I will now be a regular guest on the Stocks to Watch podcast. I'm looking forward to sharing information," says Don Durrett.The weekly format allows viewers to access timely analysis of both macroeconomic drivers and sector-specific developments. Don's addition adds a new dimension of expert-driven commentary for investors looking to stay ahead of the curve.“We're absolutely delighted to have Don Durrett join Stocks To Watch as a regular guest. Being ranked the number one equity analyst on SeekingAlpha across all sectors is an incredible achievement, and it underlines the caliber of insight Don brings. His expertise in precious metals and mining will add exceptional value for our audience and further strengthen our mission of delivering world-class investor content,” says Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media.Stocks To Watch is Global One Media's fast-growing YouTube channel with over 37,000 subscribers, giving CEOs and industry experts a platform to educate and share their vision directly with a global investor audience through in-depth interviews and discussions.The first episode featuring Don Durrett can be watched here: watch?v=4W8Jezcpqfk .For more episodes and updates, subscribe to Stocks To Watch on YouTube.About Global One MediaGlobal One Media is an investor-focused digital marketing group committed to driving action through effective storytelling, high-quality content creation, and strategic distribution. By leveraging our global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sectors in the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.About Stocks to WatchPowered by Global One Media, 'Stocks to Watch' serves as a valuable forum for investors where industry leaders and company executives from a diverse range of small, mid, and large-cap listed companies worldwide are invited for exclusive interviews and in-depth discussions with internationally renowned financial journalists and award-winning hosts.Follow Stocks to Watch:YouTube: @GlobalOneMediaTiktok: @globalonemediaSpotify:

