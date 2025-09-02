Tottenham's Three Tactical Lineups Featuring New Signings Simons And Kolo Muani

Tottenham entered Deadline Day with a clear priority: bolstering their attack. After swift negotiations, the club secured the signing of French forward Randal Kolo Muani on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain. This addition comes at a crucial time, providing much-needed depth up front amid concerns over Dominic Solanke's ankle injury.

Kolo Muani's arrival followed just two days after Tottenham's high-profile signing of Xavi Simons, who was warmly introduced to the fans at the north London stadium. The midfielder's move from RB Leipzig for nearly £52 million is seen as a major boost, expected to help address Spurs' creativity issues in the midfield, especially with Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison sidelined through injury.

Here's a closer look at three possible Tottenham lineups incorporating their two exciting new signings:

Kolo Muani and Simons Together as Attacking Threats

Tottenham's recent 1-0 loss to Bournemouth highlighted a key weakness: struggling to create meaningful chances despite dominating possession. The team controlled over 60% of the ball but lacked cutting-edge play in the final third, which ultimately cost them.

Simons, operating as a No.10, could provide the much-needed creative spark, unlocking defenses with his flair and vision. Kolo Muani, capable of playing out wide, offers a more potent attacking option on the left wing than current choices. This deployment allows Richarlison to continue leading the line, where the Brazilian has been in impressive form this season.

The projected lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation would be:

Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero; Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Kolo Muani; Richarlison

Simons Shifted Wide to Support Midfield Stability

Against tougher opponents, head coach Frank tends to rely on a hardworking three-man midfield trio: Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, and Pape Matar Sarr. This unit's relentless pressing has caused notable problems for top teams, including a key victory over Manchester City.

In such matches, Frank might preserve this midfield core while integrating Simons and Kolo Muani differently. Simons can take up a position on the left wing with freedom to drift inside, using his creative skills to influence the game. Meanwhile, Kolo Muani would lead the attack up front, playing in his preferred central striker role.

This 4-2-3-1 lineup might look like:

Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero; Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani

Adopting a 3-5-2 Formation for Tactical Flexibility

On occasions like the UEFA Super Cup clash against PSG, Frank has experimented with a 3-5-2 system, which could provide fresh tactical flexibility. In this setup, Simons would operate deeper in a No.8 role, being the most advanced midfielder among a three-man midfield alongside Palhinha and Bentancur.

This positioning grants Simons the freedom to surge forward and link up with the front two strikers, injecting more dynamism into what can otherwise feel a conservative lineup. Both Simons and second striker Mohammed Kudus are prone to drifting wide, keeping opposition defenses guessing and creating space.

Kolo Muani would be positioned as the foremost attacker, tasked with holding up the ball and involving teammates like Simons and Kudus in attacking moves.

The 3-5-2 lineup could be structured as:

Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Simons, Spence; Kudus, Kolo Muani